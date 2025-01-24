New Wheeling High School principal named

Angela Hawkins

Wheeling High School Associate Principal of Instruction Angela Hawkins is being promoted to principal next school year, officials announced.

Her appointment to the $187,000-a-year job — approved by the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 board Thursday — will formally coincide with the promotion of current Principal Bradford Hubbard to the district office as associate superintendent for teaching and learning effective July 1.

Hawkins started in the district two decades ago as a student teacher, working her way up at Wheeling as an Italian teacher, head of the social science and world language division, and associate principal.

In those leadership roles, she focused on aligning curriculum, supporting teacher development, and spearheading a cultural exchange program with Ravenna, Italy.

“She’s been an excellent educator in District 214 for a very long time,” said Superintendent Scott Rowe. “She’s done an exceptional job, with high hopes for where she’s going to continue to carry Wheeling.”

Joined by family and a number of Wheeling staff members at the board meeting Thursday night, Hawkins said she was honored and grateful for the opportunity.

“The school is so close to my heart,” she said. “I love every staff member in that school and every student in that school. I just cannot wait to start this new chapter.”

Hawkins holds a master’s degree in secondary school administration and principalship from Concordia University Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching from Northeastern Illinois University.

Hubbard’s promotion as a district administrator was announced last month. He will fill the role of Laz Lopez — also a one-time Wheeling High principal — who is set to become executive director of the District 214 Education Foundation and head of the district’s Center for Career Discovery.