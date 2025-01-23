Carol Stream bags tournament fundraiser grows stronger every year

Teams compete at the 2024 Chrissy's/Flood Brothers Relay For Life Bags Tournament at Chrissy's Gaming Bar & Grill. The annual tournament has raised $278,000 for the American Cancer Society and other charities.

What began as a way to raise some money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life has become a key fundraiser in Carol Stream.

The Chrissy’s/Flood Brothers Relay For Life Bags Tournament returns over 12 nights in February and March to Chrissy’s Gaming Bar & Grill, 552 N. Gary Ave., culminating in competitive finals on March 13.

Over the past eight years, the tournament — the bean bag tossing game also known as “cornhole” — has raised $278,000 for the American Cancer Society and numerous local organizations.

Each year’s donations have surpassed the prior year’s total. In 2024, 207 two-person teams raised $86,250.

Fifteen organizations received between $1,000 and $9,000 last year, plus a $34,300 donation to the American Cancer Society. Since the tournament’s inception in 2016, it has raised $158,850 for the American Cancer Society.

“It’s more people, more sponsors, and I think people just love the idea of this long fundraiser in the middle of winter when there’s nothing else to do,” said Carol Stream Trustee Matt McCarthy, who started the tournament with his wife Linda, daughter Shannon, and son-in-law Tim.

In addition to the $40 team entry fee, proceeds come from $5 raffle tickets for prizes. This year, the list of more than 40 prizes includes Dua Lipa concert tickets donated by Carol Stream Trustee Jeff Berger, a Jameson’s Charhouse gift certificate donated by state Sen. Seth Lewis, a year of Flood Brothers garbage service, and a 75-inch television donated by Carol Stream Mayor Frank Saverino Sr., one of the tournament’s top sponsors.

Starting Feb. 4 with a night dedicated to local charity Brittany’s Trees, some dates already are filled, such as a Feb. 6 battle between Carol Stream and Bloomingdale park districts.

Also filled is the March 6 outing dedicated to Bobbie Saverino, the mayor’s late wife, who died on that date in 2024.

Complete tournament information is available on the Relay for Life Bags Tournament Facebook page. McCarthy can field questions and take Zelle payments at (630) 251-3572. He also may be reached at Mccarth1@aol.com.

Chrissy’s manager Michelle Vollman, a tournament committee member, said the tournament essentially takes over the bar and grill.

“It’s just wonderful. It brings the whole community together,” she said.