Batavia could get its first pot shop soon

Batavia City Council members have approved a permit for Dutchess Cannabis to operate a dispensary out of a former Arby's restaurant at 144 S. Randall Road. Courtesy of city of Batavia

Batavia residents could be able to shop for cannabis locally as soon as this summer after plans to operate a dispensary out of a vacant storefront on Randall Road received the city’s seal of approval.

On Tuesday, city council members approved a special-use permit for Boston-based petitioner Rubino Ventures, LLC, to operate a recreational cannabis dispensary at a former Arby’s restaurant at 144 S. Randall Road.

The site is on the east side of Randall between Main and West Wilson streets and has been vacant since 2018. It would become the fifth Dutchess Cannabis dispensary, adding to operating dispensaries in Oak Park and Morton Grove and two in development in Lake Zurich and North Riverside.

Attorney Tyler Manic and Vice President of Operations Alexis Bigi-Prow were at the meeting on behalf of the petitioner.

Bigi-Prow told council members that Dutchess Cannabis is owned and operated by women. She said they plan to begin remodeling the site in February and aim to open by June 4.

Proposed hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Mayor Jeffery Schielke said he was originally against the sale of cannabis in Batavia. But after seeing voter support for a dispensary, he has become more open to the idea.

“It’s community knowledge that I was Mr. Negative to this idea when marijuana first showed up on the street,” Schielke said. “I’m not jumping with joy that it’s coming to Batavia. But in the same token, if we have to have one, I think this is about as good as you’re going to get.”

Batavia residents Lois Dahlstrom and Sylvia Keppel voiced opposition to the dispensary before the vote.

“Although the sale of cannabis is legal in our state, it should not be sold in our community,” Dahlstrom said. “Long recognized as a gateway drug, the sale of marijuana is a step in the wrong direction.”

Keppel took issue with the dispensary’s location and proximity to schools and churches. She claimed cannabis use is more dangerous than gambling, as its use can lead to hard drug use and addiction and puts the lives of users and others at risk, citing increased traffic incident statistics in states that have legalized marijuana.

After hearing public comments, city council members approved the special-use permit in an 11-1 vote. Alderman Nicholas Cerone voted no, Alderman Dustin Pieper abstained, and Alderman Abby Beck was absent.