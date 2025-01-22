District 203 school board clash highlights ongoing tensions

Naperville Unit District 203 school board member Melissa Kelley Black raises her hand to make a point during a board meeting on Tuesday. Kelley Black came under fire during the meeting after she declined to meet with staff to review bills. Alice Fabbre/For the Daily Herald

Naperville Unit District 203 school board members clashed Tuesday over a routine vote to pay bills, with some claiming one member was shirking her duties.

Two weeks ago, board member Melissa Kelley Black was censured by her colleagues. On Tuesday, board member Charles Cush questioned why Kelley Black did not fulfill her duties this month to review the district’s bills with staff.

What would have been a routine vote devolved into a half-hour back-and-forth between Kelley Black and other board members.

Board members take turns to meet with district staff to review bills. According to other board members, Kelley Black has declined to participate in those meetings, including one held last week.

“I have a major concern with that,” Cush said.

Kelley Black said she didn’t meet with staff last week because she had not received answers to questions about the district’s audit or budget. She added she did not feel comfortable reviewing the bills without those answers.

“It is disappointing that we have to have this type of conversation in this tone in front of the public when I’m simply trying to make sure my questions are answered,” she said, later adding, “I find the whole tone of this board problematic.”

The discussion at Tuesday’s board meeting highlights the ongoing struggle between Kelley Black and the rest of the board.

In their decision to censure Kelley Black, board members pointed to various social media posts and comments they described as “disparaging” to the district or other board members.

According to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the board took issue with comments Kelley Black made in the posts, including that district officials have refused to give her information she has requested.

Board President Kristine Gericke says Kelley Black had the opportunity to submit written questions about the audit but did not. She added that Kelley Black’s budget questions were responded to in a Jan. 10 board update from Superintendent Dan Bridges.

“It is disingenuous to have the community believe that you are being treated differently as a board member and that you are not getting the information,” Gericke said, who later noted that “when one board member gets information, we all get the information.”

Kelley Black, who has said it’s her duty as a board member to raise questions, suggested the board have a discussion at its next meeting about internal controls and the budget “so that we’re all on the same page.”

Board members on both sides have said they hope to find a way to remedy the struggle and that they are willing to work with each other.