Des Plaines to buy — and raze — two buildings on Lee Street

With an eye on redevelopment, Des Plaines is buying two vacant buildings on Lee Street.

The city council on Tuesday night voted to spend $420,000 to acquire the one-story commercial and two-story mixed-use buildings at 1096 Lee St.

The taller building once was home to the Bott Heating Co. Both buildings have stood unused for years, said Jeff Rogers, the city’s community and economic development director.

A trust for members of the Bott family owns the property, which occupies about one-third of an acre. The site has a history of city code violations and fines, documents indicate.

The buildings are just south of Walnut Avenue. The city purchased a neighboring commercial building at 1177 E. Walnut Ave. about a year ago from the Cook County Land Bank Authority for $150,000 and razed it.

Officials intend to knock down the Lee Street buildings, too, and then consolidate the property with the Walnut Avenue land. That should make the entire site more appealing to potential real estate developers, city spokesperson Brad Goodman said.

The money for the Lee Street property will come from a special fund that uses property tax revenue to raise money for public improvements along Lee and Oakton streets.

The council approved the purchase without public discussion during its meeting at city hall as part of the session’s consent agenda, which is reserved for routine items. An official video recording of the meeting can be viewed at play.champds.com/desplainesil/archive/1.