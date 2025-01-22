‘I want this job’: How the Bears got Lions OC Ben Johnson as their new coach

Chicago Bears new coach Ben Johnson smiles following his introduction at an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Ryan Poles knew whom he wanted. The Bears interviewed at least 17 candidates for their head coach position.

One stood out above the rest.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson made it clear with ownership that he wanted to be in Chicago. He visited Chicago with his wife, Jessica, and their three young children every summer, and he knew this would be a great place to raise his family.

In six years with the Detroit Lions, Johnson felt like the Bears were a “sleeping giant” — a franchise that could thrive with the right leadership.

“The first words out of his mouth were, ‘I want this job,’ ” team chairman George McCaskey said of Johnson’s interview Jan. 11. “The last thing he said before we turned off the camera was, ‘Did I tell you that I want this job?’”

It was a nice touch, and it won over ownership.

But the man Johnson really needed to win over was Poles, the general manager. They spent some one-on-one time together over a video call and the chemistry between them was quickly apparent. They had a number of mutual acquaintances in the football world.

Both Johnson and Poles began their post-playing days as graduate assistants at Boston College, one year apart from each other. In a weird twist of fate, Johnson took over the same cubicle at Boston College that Poles left when he took a scouting job with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

While the two had never worked together, their personalities and their drive to succeed quickly meshed. The energy was everything Poles wanted.

“There was just a vibe to it that was awesome,” Poles said.

There was substance too. Johnson sold Poles on his vision for the team.

A year ago, Johnson was a finalist for the Commanders coaching job, but he pulled his name out of the running. After the Lions' disappointing loss in the NFC championship game, Johnson said he wasn’t “emotionally available” to give his all for a new team. His heart was still in Detroit.

He spent the spring and summer thinking about what he wanted his team to look like when he eventually took a head coaching job. Everybody with eyeballs could see that the Lions offense scored points in bunches. But Johnson knew he needed to prove that he could help a team in every single facet of the game.

“Every step of my journey, whether it’s quality control, whether it was position coach, whether it was coordinator, I have found a way to change myself to be the best in that particular job,” Johnson said. “And so now that the job requirements are changing, I’m no longer just coaching an offensive player or an offensive unit. This is the entire team. And the good news is this: I am a football coach, so I will be able to change and adjust accordingly.”

During their video call, Johnson’s communication was clear and his leadership qualities were apparent.

Poles didn’t need to do a second round of interviews. He knew Johnson was his man.

“He was always the top candidate, but you never know,” Poles said. “Just like the draft, you never know how it’s going to fall, so you have to be prepared.”

Chicago Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction at an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

When the Lions lost to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, that set everything into motion. Johnson was immediately available — and he had other potential suitors.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars also were interested. The Bears had to move quickly.

“We were prepared,” Poles said. “So, there was no panic to it at all. But obviously it sped up pretty quick.”

There was no hesitation from ownership. The Bears knew what it would take. Johnson was the most sought-after coaching candidate in the NFL. The team doesn’t have to announce a figure, but Johnson’s salary is likely pretty hefty for a first-time head coach.

“Once Ryan identified Ben as the guy, we needed to do what it took to get him to Chicago,” McCaskey said.

The Bears and Johnson agreed to a contract by Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, Johnson was at Halas Hall greeting employees. On Wednesday, he held a news conference to introduce himself to Chicago.

Johnson thanked his wife and kids. He thanked Lions head coach Dan Campbell, along with Lions ownership. He thanked the players he worked with so closely in Detroit. He thanked the Bears, too, including McCaskey, Poles and team president Kevin Warren.

Then he addressed the Bears players, several of whom were in attendance, including quarterback Caleb Williams. He saw promise in this group a year ago. He noted Wednesday that he thought the Bears were poised for a big year in 2024.

Like most everyone, he was surprised this team finished 5-12.

“Get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Johnson told the players. “The bar has been set higher than it’s ever been set before. The only way for this team, and for you as individual players, to reach your potential, is to be pushed and to be challenged, and that’s exactly what I and my staff plan on doing.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, center, and wide receiver DJ Moore, left, listen to new head coach Ben Johnson during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP