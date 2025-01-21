Mundelein police investigating fatal crash on Lake Street

A 24-year-old woman is dead after an early morning crash on Lake Street in Mundelein.

Mundelein police reported the crash just after 1 a.m.

Police said the woman was driving an Acura sedan south on Lake Street just south of University Drive when her car veered across the media and crashed into a semitractor-trailer head-on.

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was pronounced dead. The 44-year-old driver of the semi was also transported with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Lake Street was closed for nearly seven hours, but has reopened.