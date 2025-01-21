Dangerous wind chills grip region, several school districts move to e-learning
Wind chills in the suburbs have dropped into the negative 20s as several school districts move to e-learning for the day.
National Weather Service meteorologists in Romeoville are warning that wind chills could reach as low as -35 in some places Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to hover in the single digits for most of the day.
Meanwhile, Metra's busiest route, the BNSF Line between Aurora and the city is experiencing significant delays.
"Inbound and outbound trains may be operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule due to switch problems and emergency track repair," officials said at 9 a.m.
Several school districts largely located in Lake and McHenry counties have moved to e-learning or closed for the day, according to multiple reports from the districts.
Forecasts also call for accumulating snow Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon or overnight. Temperatures will climb into the 20s though.