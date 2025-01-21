advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Dangerous wind chills grip region, several school districts move to e-learning

Posted January 21, 2025 8:49 am
Jake Griffin
 

Wind chills in the suburbs have dropped into the negative 20s as several school districts move to e-learning for the day.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Romeoville are warning that wind chills could reach as low as -35 in some places Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to hover in the single digits for most of the day.

Meanwhile, Metra's busiest route, the BNSF Line between Aurora and the city is experiencing significant delays.

"Inbound and outbound trains may be operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule due to switch problems and emergency track repair," officials said at 9 a.m.

  Ice crystals form on a window in Crystal Lake at sunrise as temperatures hit 11 degrees below zero Tuesday morning. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

Several school districts largely located in Lake and McHenry counties have moved to e-learning or closed for the day, according to multiple reports from the districts.

Forecasts also call for accumulating snow Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon or overnight. Temperatures will climb into the 20s though.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
News Weather Winter Weather
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company