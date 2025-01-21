Newest Taqueria Invicto opens in Des Plaines

Taqueria Invicto has opened at 2851 Mannheim Road, Des Plaines. It's the fourth restaurant in the chain. Courtesy of Invicto LLC

A fourth Taqueria Invicto restaurant has opened in the suburbs, this time in Des Plaines.

The latest entry in the Mexican-style chain is at 2851 Mannheim Road, just north of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. It’s the first tenant in a new shopping center that’s a short drive south of the Allstate Arena and is near other businesses, including restaurants and hotels.

The menu features smaller, street-style tacos as well as burritos, quesadillas, salads and more. Customers’ protein options for those dishes include grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, ground beef, and pork. Vegetarian options include mushrooms and corn.

Co-owner David Sloan said he wants customers to feel as if they’re eating at a taqueria in Mexico City.

“Invicto is a place you get an experience,” Sloan said.

The site’s proximity to the Allstate Arena was a big plus for Sloan and his partners. They also hope to draw lunchtime customers from the many nearby businesses, he said.

“It’s a great market,” said Sloan, who’s a co-founder of the Naf Naf Grill restaurant chain but no longer is part of that operation.

The roughly 2,600-square-foot Taqueria Invicto restaurant opened in December following a soft opening around Thanksgiving, Sloan said.

The Des Plaines City Council on Tuesday was scheduled to consider awarding the restaurant a liquor license.

The first Taqueria Invicto opened in Naperville in 2018. The others are in Vernon Hills and Oak Brook.

