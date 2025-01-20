One person treated for burns after Palatine house fire

One person was taken to a hospital with burns that officials say are not life-threatening after a fire Sunday morning at a Palatine home.

Palatine fire officials said investigators determined the fire was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

Palatine firefighters arrived at the home on the 600 block of West Parkside Drive shortly after 8:38 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the house.

The fire originated in a bedroom, fire officials said.

All residents were found safe outside the house, fire officials said. The fire was under control just before 9 a.m.

No firefighters were injured. No damage estimates were available.