Huntley District 158 to buy electric buses, but switches supplier after company suspends Joliet operations

An electric bus sits on display at the grand opening of the Lion Electric manufacturing facility in 2023 in Joliet. Huntley District 158 canceled a contract for four buses after Lion shut down operations in Joliet. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

Huntley Community School District 158 is getting four new electric buses but is switching companies to get them.

According to district records, the school board approved the purchase of the buses from Canada-based Lion Electric in November.

After the school board signed off, Lion Electric announced that it was suspending its Joliet operations. Lions also laid off 400 employees companywide.

According to District 158 documents, the company shut down operations in Joliet, filed for the Canadian version of Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is looking to sell the business.

District 158 officials worked with the school district’s attorney and requested the cancellation of the Lion Electric contract. The district cited Lion’s “inability” to meet district needs, “which includes meeting the initial promised delivery date” of July 31, according to district documents.

The district instead is getting four buses manufactured by Blue Bird through a contract with Central States Bus Sales, Inc. The school district has previously purchased four Blue Bird electric buses and is pleased with their performance, officials stated on Thursday.

In response to a board member asking whether the district is firm on the legality of canceling the contract, officials confirmed that was the case and they had been working with attorneys on it. School district officials have also been in touch with Lion Electric and said they’re having continued conversations with the company.

Each bus costs about $373,950, and an Illinois EPA grant is expected to cover about 75% of the costs. The remaining approximately $109,500 cost per bus is expected to be covered under a ComEd rebate, up to $450,000, according to district documents. The school district is anticipating a net-zero cost for the four buses through the grants and rebates.

Board President Andy Bittman said if the district wasn’t buying the electric buses, they would be buying four diesel or propane buses. District officials said that would come with a price tag closer to maybe $600,000.

Lion Electric was unavailable for comment on Friday afternoon.