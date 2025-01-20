Former Arlington Heights pastor accused of earlier sexual abuse of a minor

Matt Foley

The Rev. Matt Foley, former pastor of St. James Parish in Arlington Heights -- and whose name was borrowed for a recurring “Saturday Night Live” character in the 1990s -- is the subject of an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse against a minor about 30 years ago.

The St. James Parish congregation was informed in a letter from Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich over the weekend. The abuse accusations were said to have occurred during an earlier period when Foley was associate pastor of St. Agatha in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

“In keeping with our child protection policies, Father Foley has been asked to step away from ministry during the investigation,” Cupich wrote. “While he strenuously denies this allegation, he has agreed to cooperate with this directive.”

The allegations were first made to law enforcement, Cupich wrote. But the Archdiocese of Chicago is offering assistance as well.

When authorities complete their work, the Archdiocese will complete its own investigation and turn over its findings to an independent review board, Cupich wrote.

“I want to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount concern,” Cupich continued. “Please know that you are in my prayers. We will do our best to keep you informed of developments as they occur.”

Foley served as pastor of St. James from July 2013 to June 2021, according to Cupich.

Famously, his late friend and Marquette University rugby teammate Chris Farley named his iconic “Saturday Night Live” motivational speaker character after Foley.

In the autumn of 2022, St. James School dedicated its newly renovated, state-of-the-art STEM center in Foley’s name at the request of the anonymous donor who fully funded the project.

Foley is a Milwaukee native whose family moved to Libertyville when he was 13.

After becoming a priest, his five years as associate pastor of St. Agatha were followed by six years as pastor of the Santiago Apostol Mission in Mexico. He then served for eight years as pastor of St. Agnes of Bohemia in Little Village.

From 2008 until the start of his service at St. James, Foley did four tours of duty as an Army chaplain in Afghanistan.

Daily Herald staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.