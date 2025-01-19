‘The Super Bowl of politics’: Suburban Republicans in Washington for Trump’s inauguration

Workers build a stage in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, which was moved indoors because of cold temperatures expected Monday. AP

With frigid temperatures expected in Washington, D.C., the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place indoors Monday in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. AP

It was a bit of a scramble, but Larisa Calvanese has her red ball gown, and she’s good to go.

“I did not expect this,” the Downers Grove Republican said of her invitation to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. “I’m just thrilled, honored and grateful.”

Calvanese, a RNC 2024 alternate delegate, is among a contingent of suburban Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. for a long weekend of pomp and circumstance.

Her trip plans include balls, a Sunday victory rally, plus the presidential parade and swearing-in ceremony Monday.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Larisa Calvanese of Downers Grove, right, was a RNC alternate delegate in 2024 and now she’s going to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Here she speaks on the convention floor with fellow delegate Bill McCloy of Hinsdale.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Melania as first lady again, and just (seeing) the whole family; he’s got such a great family,” she said.

After a bitter election, Calvanese is eagerly anticipating “being surrounded by Americans and celebrating America.

“I hope people will give him a chance and give his policies a chance,” she said.

While it’s Calvanese’s first inauguration, longtime GOP volunteer Joe Folisi is traveling to his fourth.

The Schaumburg Township Republican committeeman ticked off the presidents he’s watched: “Ronald Reagan was my first. Then, George W. Bush. And then, the Trump one in 2017.”

Folisi was a 2024 RNC delegate and believes “the mood of the country has changed for the better. I think it will be exciting and positive.”

But attending an epoch-making event, isn’t all champagne and frivolity. “It’s tiring,” Folisi said.

With the Secret Service cordoning off blocks around the event, attendees can’t just Uber up to the Capitol and guests undergo intense security screening.

“There’s a tremendous amount of walking and standing,” and of course, “it will definitely be cold,” Folisi predicted.

He plans to catch a ball or two, the victory rally and receptions hosted by Illinois Republicans and U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood of Peoria.

Trump 2.0 may be the end of Folisi’s inaugural streak.

“I’m sure it’s going to be my last one,” he said. “Of course, I said that last time, too.”

On Friday, Trump announced the swearing-in ceremony would move to the Capitol Rotunda because of the extreme cold in D.C.

That isn’t fazing guests, Republican Party of Illinois Chair Kathy Salvi said.

“The mood is jubilant and there are thousands of Illinoisans here, many of whom will brave the weather on the mall. Despite the weather, everybody is really pumped, joyful, and, after the last four years, relieved,” the Mundelein resident said.

Salvi arrived in Washington midweek and spent time in meetings with national Republican organizers.

“I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations on turning Illinois around in the right direction,” Salvi said.

Trump lost Blue State Illinois to Vice President Kamala Harris by about 11 percentage points in November, compared to about 17 percentage points to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Palatine Republican Aaron Del Mar attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017. It’s “the Super Bowl of politics,” the Illinois Republican State Central Committee member explained.

Palatine Republican Aaron Del Mar at President-elect Donald Trump's first inauguration in 2017. Courtesy of Aaron Del Mar

Del Mar’s 2025 agenda includes the Republican National Lawyers Association brunch, where attorney general nominee “Pam Bondi is going to be speaking and the whole Trump legal team … that should be interesting.”

He also plans to catch receptions sponsored by the Republican Governors Association and Asian American conservative groups, a GOP cigar lounge, not to mention several balls, and the main event.

“I’ve got a whole weekend planned of nonstop networking and celebration and fun,” Del Mar said. “It’s a Taylor Swift concert for Republicans.”

Fun comes at a price, though, with hotel rooms costing around $1,500 and flights from Chicago at $800.

Still, “to see it firsthand, and be there when it happens, is a really unique experience,” Del Mar said. “Regardless of what people’s feelings on President-elect Trump are, it’s part of history.”

Technicians set up the presidential lectern as organizers work to move the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony into the Capitol Rotunda due to expected frigid weather expected Monday in Washington, D.C. AP

However, he won’t be experiencing that moment with his wife of many years, who happens to be a Democrat. Instead, accompanying the RNC 2024 delegate and former Illinois lieutenant governor candidate will be his oldest child, Konnor, 21.

“I’m excited to share this with my son,” Del Mar said.

Trump’s second swearing-in marks an inaugural trifecta for former Illinois National Committeeman Richard Porter.

“It should be fun, if cold,” Porter of Winnetka said, quipping “wouldn’t it be great if we could do the inauguration as an away game in Miami?”

The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol as a rehearsal begins on the West Front ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Monday. AP

Organizers work to move the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony into the Capitol Rotunda due to expected frigid weather Monday in Washington, D.C. AP