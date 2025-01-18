Bundle up! Extreme wind chills expected this week

If heading outdoors in frigid temperatures, wear layers of warm clothing, mittens rather than gloves, water-repellent clothing, a hat and scarf to cover your mouth. Daily Herald file

The past week saw a brief respite at the end of several days of extreme cold, but the coming week appears set to bring even more bitter cold temperatures.

Experts suggest people stay indoors during the period unless it is necessary to be out, and be especially aware of frigid wind chills expected Sunday and Monday nights.

Temperatures near zero or below are forecast from Sunday to Wednesday. A strong cold front that moved through the area on Friday night will usher in colder air into next week, according to Casey Sullivan, meteorologist with The National Weather Service.

Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero are expected Sunday night into Monday and Monday night into Tuesday.

By Sunday, temperatures will be in the single digits, with lows from six to 10 degrees above zero, and a similar trend will continue into Monday.

Tuesday could be the coldest morning of the week, with lows projected to be five to 10 below zero and highs from two to six degrees. Wednesday morning could dawn with below-zero temperatures, but the numbers are expected to return to double digits later in the day and continue the rest of the week.

To stay safe during the period, here are some precautions health and safety experts recommend:

• Dress appropriately. Wear layers of loose-fitting warm clothing, mittens rather than gloves, water-repellent clothing, a hat and scarf to cover your mouth.

• Heat your home safely. Follow instructions for usage on electric heaters and keep clothing and fabrics away from heat sources. Be cautious while using fireplaces to prevent carbon monoxide dangers. Gas ovens, burners and charcoal should not be used to heat homes, neither should generators be used in enclosed spaces. Check your furnace and change its filter, ensure carbon monoxide and smoke alarms function properly and keep air vents clear. Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets. When possible, keep a room in the home heated to 68-70 degrees.

• Practice safe vehicle use. Ensure cars are in good working order before use. Keep the gas tank as full as possible. Maintain a kit with emergency items in the vehicle such as jumper cables and extra clothing.

Sullivan emphasized people must avoid being outside as much as possible.

“If you have to go outside, you need to dress appropriately, dress in layers, cover all exposed skin,” Sullivan said. “If you work outside, you have to try to take breaks in a warm environment.”