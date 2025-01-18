Lombard man accused of murdering wife says he ‘went nuts’

Charles Witter

An elderly Lombard man charged with murdering his wife did so because he “went nuts” after she wouldn’t stop yelling and screaming at him, according to a 911 call played at a court hearing Saturday morning.

But Charles Witter’s attorney, William Wolf, argued Witter did so because his wife suffered from worsening dementia that made her angry and violent, and her yelling caused him physical and emotional pain.

“He loved and still loves her,” Wolf argued.

Witter, 81, is charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed his wife, Helen, early Friday morning at their home in the 500 block of Clarendon Avenue in Lombard. Helen Witter was 80 years old.

Prosecutors asked to have Witter detained pretrial.

According to a police body-camera video played in court Saturday morning, Witter told police that he shot Helen because she was screaming and yelling at him, even though he asked her to stop.

He told police she had dementia and was yelling at him that he had given her car keys to another woman. Witter said he had a headache due to having had shingles and went to the kitchen to get an ice pack for his head.

When he returned to their bedroom and got into bed, he told police, Helen continued to yell at him, despite him asking her to stop because he wanted to go to sleep. He reached into a nightstand and retrieved a handgun, reached across his body and shot Helen in the head, he told police.

On a 911 call, Witter told the operator “Oh my God. Oh, honey, honey. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to do it. I don’t know why.”

When taken into custody, he told police “I didn’t mean to kill her. I loved her,” according to the body-camera video.

Witter began crying when the call was played in court, and became so distraught he had to sit down several times.

His attorney said Helen had dementia symptoms for about 15 years, that they were worsening, and that she had sometimes threatened her husband. He said Witter did not want to put Helen in an institution.

Wolf also said Witter suffered extreme pain because the shingles infection, which he had several years ago and affected an inner ear. Witter still took medication to deal with the damage.

Wolf argued Witter has no criminal history, not even a parking ticket, and until two years ago worked in the security industry, including jobs at military bases.

Witter’s four children wanted him released pretrial, Wolf said. Several attended the hearing.

Witter, while in general good health, has stents in his heart, Wolf said.

But Judge Kishori Tank ruled there were no conditions she could impose that were sufficient to prevent Witter from being a danger to people.

“That he was not in control of his judgment and emotions poses a severe threat to the community and to other individuals,” Tank said.

Witter’s next court appearance is Feb. 10.