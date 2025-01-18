Sundance bound: Indie short inspired by Stevenson High School ‘Debaters’ premieres at famed film fest

Arlington Heights actor Sripadh Puligilla stars in “Debaters,” a short film by Chicago writer/director Alex Heller, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. Courtesy of Full Spectrum Features

At some point during the four years she spent as a congressional debate judge for Lincolnshire’s Stevenson High School, Alex Heller realized the smart, intimidating, charming teens she encountered had a story worth telling.

And she was the person to tell it.

The excitement of these young competitors was palpable, said the indie filmmaker, who was introduced to debate by her father, longtime Stevenson educator and congressional debate coach Stephen Heller.

“It felt like life and death lots of times,” she recalled. “And after the tournament ends, they're just kids, laughing, goofing around, eating pizza. It was interesting to see the duality.”

Heller wrote the script for “Debaters” during the summer of 2023. And on Thursday, the 10-minute short film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival with writer/director Heller, her crew, cast and consultant Sydney Glickson, a former Stevenson champion and cocaptain, in the audience.

Writer/director Alex Heller will premiere her short film, “Debaters,” at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute/Photo by Brody Anderson

“I’m so excited to bring it to the festival,” said Heller, who described “Debaters” as a team effort and a “wonderful collective experience.”

“On a professional level, I’m thrilled to give people a taste of a world that I’m passionate about,” said Heller whose credits include 10 short films as well as 2022’s semiautobiographical “The Year Between,” her award-winning, debut feature film in which she also starred.

“Debaters” stars Arlington Heights newcomer Sripadh Puligilla as a shy teen competing in his first tournament. A math and computer science major at the University of Illinois Chicago, Puligilla’s acting experience consisted of playing a tree in “Rose and the Rime” his senior year at Prospect High School. He trained at Chicago’s Black Box Acting Academy after college, but the 24-year-old had limited stage and screen experience when he was cast.

Newcomer Sripadh Puligilla, standing, plays the lead role in “Debaters,” a short film by writer/director Alex Heller premiering this week during the Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Full Spectrum Features

That mattered little to Heller who credits casting director Brittani Ward for finding the actor she describes as naturally endearing.

“We needed someone for the role who was going to evoke sympathy. When we see him bullied we have to feel for him,” she said.

Puligilla admits he was anxious, but says Heller allayed his fears. “Alex is a very perceptive person. Disarming. She makes you at ease instantly.”

Filming took place in Chicago over two, 12-hour days.

Making the film was a dream come true, he said, adding, “I'm going to remember this my whole life.”

As for the Sundance screening, “I’m very much over the moon,” said Puligilla. “I feel very proud representing not just myself and my family (who come from a Telugu-speaking region in India), but my community on this huge platform.”

Broadway, film and TV veteran J. Smith-Cameron, left, and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan co-star in “Debaters” by writer/director Alex Heller. Courtesy of Full Spectrum Features

Costarring as judges in the film are Broadway, film and TV veteran J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), who appeared in “The Year Between,” and her husband, Academy Award-winning screenwriter and playwright Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea,” “The Waverly Gallery,” “Lobby Hero”), whom Heller considers a mentor.

“I had them in mind before there was a script,” she said. “That was always the goal. I wanted to write roles I felt would appeal to them.”

The film will be available online for $35 beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 at festivalplayer.sundance.org.

In the future, Heller wants to reimagine “Debaters” as a full-length feature.

“Getting into Sundance was such a surprise,” she said. “We’re excited to amplify the story and find other people who are passionate about the world to create the team and find the resources to make it happen.”