Woman killed in Carpentersville crash identified

The Kane County Coroner’s Office Friday released the identity of a woman killed in a Jan. 8 crash in Carpentersville.

The deceased was 70-year-old Maria Drinkwater of Huntley.

The crash happened at Randall and Binnie roads. Drinkwater was driving north on Randall and trying to turn left onto Binnie, when an SUV traveling south struck her vehicle, police said.

Drinkwater died of injuries from the accident, according to the coroner’s news release.

Toxicology samples are being analyzed.