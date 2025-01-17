Cook County judge reassigned from domestic violence cases after releasing man later accused of killing wife

Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski Judge requested to be transferred to the court’s Third Municipal District in Rolling Meadows where he will hear misdemeanor and traffic cases starting Tuesday, according to a statement released Thursday by Chief Judge Timothy Evans. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Cook County judge who released a man later accused of killing his wife will be reassigned from the Domestic Violence Division, Chief Judge Timothy Evans ordered this week.

Judge Thomas Nowinski made the request himself to be transferred to the court’s Third Municipal District in Rolling Meadows where he will hear misdemeanor and traffic cases starting Tuesday, according to a statement released Thursday by Evans.

The move stems from Nowinski electing to release Constantin Beldie, 57, on GPS monitoring after he was charged Oct. 9 with choking and attempting to kidnap his wife, Lacramioara Beldie, 54.

Constantin Beldie allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Portage Park neighborhood Nov. 19 — a day after he pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated domestic battery involving choking, aggravated battery, attempted kidnapping and unlawful restraint. He was later found dead in a nearby car of an apparent suicide, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

