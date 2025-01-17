Israel’s security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel’s security cabinet recommended Friday that the government approve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“After considering all political, security, and humanitarian aspects, and understanding that the proposed deal supports achieving the objectives of the war,” the cabinet “has recommended that the government approve the proposed framework,” the statement said. It added that a government meeting on the ceasefire deal will be convened later Friday.

The government vote, which was delayed by wrangling between Israel and Hamas and negotiations between Netanyahu and his far-right political allies, is a critical step towards ending 15 months of hostilities and releasing Israeli hostages.

The agreement ran into last-minute snags Thursday over disputes about which prisoners Hamas wanted released from Israeli custody in exchange for hostages taken from Israel, and whether the Israeli military would remain in the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

A senior Hamas official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, told The Washington Post that the parties reached a final agreement early Friday for the first phase of the ceasefire - slated to last 42 days - after hours of talks.

Far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition have threatened to resign over the deal and bring down his government, though he is still expected to have enough votes to secure the deal’s passage.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said his Jewish Power party would withdraw from the coalition if the ceasefire is approved, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the continued participation of his Religious Zionism party in Netanyahu’s government depends on the war resuming “on a full scale.”