81-year-old Lombard man charged with murder

A Lombard man has been charged with the murder of a woman early Friday morning.

According to DuPage County court records, Charles H. Witter, 81, of the 500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The charges allege he shot Helen K. Witter around 12:38 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Clarendon Avenue.