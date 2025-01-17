advertisement
Crime

81-year-old Lombard man charged with murder

Posted January 17, 2025 12:34 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Lombard man has been charged with the murder of a woman early Friday morning.

According to DuPage County court records, Charles H. Witter, 81, of the 500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The charges allege he shot Helen K. Witter around 12:38 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Clarendon Avenue.

