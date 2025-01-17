81-year-old Lombard man charged with murder
A Lombard man has been charged with the murder of a woman early Friday morning.
According to DuPage County court records, Charles H. Witter, 81, of the 500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The charges allege he shot Helen K. Witter around 12:38 a.m.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Clarendon Avenue.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.