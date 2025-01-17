Lake County jail inmate with too many library books charged in correctional officer beating

Raymond L. Smith of Zion

A Lake County jail inmate, who authorities said already was in custody on homicide charges, faces multiple counts of aggravated battery to a correctional officer.

Raymond L. Smith, 46, of Zion, was charged in the Jan. 3 attack of a correctional officer, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer making his rounds noticed Smith had an excessive number of library books in his cell and told him he could keep five but had to return the rest to the book checkout area, according to a news release.

Smith became enraged and clenched his fists as the officer backed out of the cell and reported over the radio a disruptive inmate, police said.

Smith lunged at the officer, struck him in the face multiple times with closed fists and at one point tried to choke him, according to the release.

The officer created distance and used pepper spray, causing Smith to retreat to his cell, authorities said.

Additional officers responded and Smith was taken to the jail's maximum security area.

The officer had several cuts and bruises. He was treated at a hospital and released. He returned to work the next day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a correctional officer; resisting a correctional officer causing injury; and resisting a correctional employee. He appeared in court Friday on the new charges and was ordered to remain in custody.