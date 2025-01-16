Sherman Hospital birthing director earns Advocate Health Care nurse of the year

Frances Teti-Teal, director of the birthing center at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, has been named Advocate Health Care's 2024 Nursing Leader of the Year. Courtesy of Advocate Health Care

For the third consecutive year, the Nurse Leader of the Year for Advocate Health Care is from Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Frances Teti-Teal, director of Sherman’s birthing center, was selected for the 2024 honor, Advocate Health Care announced on Tuesday.

“I am honored to be the Nurse Leader of the Year for Advocate Health Care,” Teti-Teal said in a statement.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead our team delivering the best possible care for all our patients in the family birthing center.”

A St. Charles resident, Teti-Teal has been caring for patients since she was 17.

When she was in high school, Teti-Teal told a nurse at a doctor’s office that she wanted to be a medical assistant. The nurse encouraged her to look into nursing, and Teti-Teal enrolled in a program to become a licensed practical nurse.

She joined Advocate Sherman Hospital in 2003 and has spent the last 16 years in her current role.

Advocate Health Care’s 2023 nurse leader of the year was Darren Smith, director of critical care, emergency services and nursing operations at Sherman Hospital. Daniel Haslett, a previous Sherman Hospital emergency department manager, earned the award in 2022.

Teti-Teal was selected as 2024 Nurse Leader of the Year out of hundreds of clinicians’ and teammates’ nominations. Peer committees then selected a winner in a blind judging process.

“Frances’ commitment to her teammates and her patients is inspiring,” Susan Morby, Sherman Hospital’s chief nursing officer, said in a press release.

“In addition to her commitment to her team and patients, Frances is passionate about her community and health equity,” Morby said. “She is a member of several community boards, including Elgin Partnership for Early Learning, Well Child and Kane Cares.”