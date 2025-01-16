Lincoln Park Zoo seal, flamingo die from bird flu

Slater, a 7-year-old harbor seal, died from bird flu Jan. 9 at Lincoln Park Zoo. Courtesy of Lincoln Park Zoo

Bird flu is being cited as the cause of the recent deaths of a Chilean flamingo and harbor seal at Lincoln Park Zoo, the zoo announced.

The flamingo, named Teal, hatched last fall and “was just getting acquainted with her flock and keepers,” the zoo said in a statement.

The 7-year-old seal, named Slater, “was a beloved seal known for his rambunctious and curious nature. He was a quick learner and often could be seen participating in training sessions with keepers. Both will be deeply missed,” the zoo’s statement reads.

The flamingo died Jan. 8, and the seal died Jan. 9, the zoo said.

How the animals were exposed to H5N1 avian influenza remains unknown, but the zoo said it was “near certain” that it derived from contact with a waterfowl that was infected with the virus.

“This is sad news for wildlife and for the zoo team. Not only are we facing the first known cases of HPAI in animals in our care, but we’ve lost two amazing animals,” Dr. Kathryn Gamble, Lincoln Park Zoo director of veterinary services, said of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Chilean flamingo chicks get used to their surroundings at Lincoln Park Zoo’s Waterfowl Lagoon. Courtesy of Lincoln Park Zoo