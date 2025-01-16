District 103 superintendent to retire after 2025-26 school year; successor named from within

A successor has been chosen from within to replace Scott Warren, who will be retiring as superintendent of Lincolnshire-Prairie View District 103 after the 2025-26 school year.

Scott Warren, superintendent at Lincolnshire-Prairie View District 103, will retire after the 2025-2026 school year.

Warren announced his retirement at the Jan. 14 school board meeting. He was appointed to the position in January 2012 and will have served 15 years when he leaves the elementary district.

At the same meeting, the school board named Katie Reynolds, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, to succeed Warren starting in the 2026-2027 school year. She will be the first female superintendent in the district's history.

Katie Reynolds, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Lincolnshire-Prairie View District 103, will succeed Superintendent Scott Warren when he retires after the 2025-26 school year.

In a letter to district residents, Warren said it has been a privilege working with educators, staff, students, parent and community members who “consistently prioritize the success and well-being of our students.”

Significant milestones have resulted from two strategic plans outlining building additions and improvements for all three schools, Warren said.

Curriculum in all subjects and social-emotional learning has improved, 1:1 computing for students implemented, and school start times changed to match students’ health needs, he added.

School board President Anne van Gerven said Warren’s vision and dedication has transformed the schools and created a foundation for continued excellence.

Reynolds has been with District 103 since July 2012. She is “an extraordinary leader with a deep commitment to fostering educational excellence and equity,” according to van Gerven.

Officials did not search outside for a successor.

“Her dedication to the students families and staff of District 103 combined with her innovative and collaborative leadership style, makes her the ideal choice to guide us into the future,” van Gerven said.

Warren said he is retiring to spend more time with family and pursue personal interests.

District 103 has about 1,850 students from Lincolnshire, Prairie View and portions of Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, Mettawa, Riverwoods, and Lake Forest.