5-year-old girl left alone on KinderCare bus in Arlington Heights: 'She could have died'

An Arlington Heights 5-year-old girl is recovering after being left on a bus alone by her day care Tuesday, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Her parents said KinderCare lost track of their daughter, and the mother found her on a bus hours later.

Caitlynn Gonzalez and Wamui Mwiya, the mother and father of 5-year-old Dior, said they want justice and accountability for the staff at KinderCare. They told ABC 7 Dior was left on the bus for so long, she became hypothermic.

“Her body was limp,” Gonzalez said. “I had to carry her almost unconscious body out of the bus.”

In a statement to ABC 7, KinderCare says their bus safety protocols were not followed, and as a result the staff member involved and center director are on administrative leave.

