advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind 'Twin Peaks' and 'Mulholland Drive,' dies at 78
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

5-year-old girl left alone on KinderCare bus in Arlington Heights: 'She could have died'

Posted January 16, 2025 12:20 pm
Courtesy of ABC 7

An Arlington Heights 5-year-old girl is recovering after being left on a bus alone by her day care Tuesday, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

https://abc7chicago.com/post/5-year-old-girl-left-alone-kindercare-bus-arlington-heights-diagnosed-hypothermic-parents-say/15803170/

Her parents said KinderCare lost track of their daughter, and the mother found her on a bus hours later.

Caitlynn Gonzalez and Wamui Mwiya, the mother and father of 5-year-old Dior, said they want justice and accountability for the staff at KinderCare. They told ABC 7 Dior was left on the bus for so long, she became hypothermic.

“Her body was limp,” Gonzalez said. “I had to carry her almost unconscious body out of the bus.”

In a statement to ABC 7, KinderCare says their bus safety protocols were not followed, and as a result the staff member involved and center director are on administrative leave.

For the full report, abc7chicago.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company