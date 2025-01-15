advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Will County Courthouse will remain open after stone tile falls off building

Posted January 15, 2025 4:31 pm
By Felix Sarver

Protective scaffolding was installed around the entrances of the Will County Courthouse in Joliet after a stone tile fell off the side of the building Wednesday morning.

As a result, the courthouse will remain open on Thursday.

The Will County Facilities Department will find a contractor, independent of the builder, to run an inspection of the area where the stone tile fell along with other tiles around the building, according to a statement provided by Michael Theodore, communications director for Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Theodore said.

The county’s facilities department worked to install protective scaffolding around the courthouse entrances and adjacent walkways.

“Ensuring the safety of both staff and the public has been a top priority during this process,” according to the statement from Theodore.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Content Providers Counties News Will County
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company