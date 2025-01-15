Will County Courthouse will remain open after stone tile falls off building

A view from outside the Will County Courthouse in Joliet shows where a stone tile fell off the building on Wednesday. Felix Sarver/Shaw Local News Network

Protective scaffolding was installed around the entrances of the Will County Courthouse in Joliet after a stone tile fell off the side of the building Wednesday morning.

As a result, the courthouse will remain open on Thursday.

The Will County Facilities Department will find a contractor, independent of the builder, to run an inspection of the area where the stone tile fell along with other tiles around the building, according to a statement provided by Michael Theodore, communications director for Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Theodore said.

The county’s facilities department worked to install protective scaffolding around the courthouse entrances and adjacent walkways.

“Ensuring the safety of both staff and the public has been a top priority during this process,” according to the statement from Theodore.