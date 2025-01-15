Officials: Fires at Elgin homeless encampment were accidental and unrelated

Elgin fire officials have determined that three fires at the “Tent City” homeless encampment since early December were all accidental in nature and unrelated. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

Elgin fire officials say three fires at the “Tent City” homeless encampment since early December were all accidental and unrelated.

The Elgin Fire Department’s investigation into the three fires, which took place Dec. 4, Dec. 12 and Jan. 11, found no evidence of suspicious activity in any of the incidents.

In a press release Wednesday, the fire department said the use of heating equipment near combustible materials was a common factor in the three fires.

Officials say the Dec. 4 fire was caused by a homemade heating unit constructed from a metal drum used to burn wood. Investigators determined that combustible materials, such as bedding, were either too close to or in direct contact with the heating unit, resulting in the blaze.

On Dec. 12, another fire broke out due to propane-fueled heaters placed too close to combustible materials. Although significant fire damage limited the physical evidence of furniture and other items, investigators discovered multiple propane tanks and attached heaters near the point of origin.

The third fire, on Jan. 11, also involved a heating unit similar to the one used in the first incident. A mattress and other bedding materials near the heating barrel sparked the flames.

After the second fire, the city announced a $425,000 initiative to move the residents of Tent City to the Lexington Inn & Suites for four months while the roughly eight-acre area is cleared and remediated. Securing and cleaning up the site is budgeted at up to $2.5 million.

This week, the city launched a “Homelessness Response” webpage to provide a one-stop resource for information about Tent City and the city’s homelessness initiatives. It offers updates, ways to help, a timeline of recent efforts, a comprehensive resource guide, a list of community partners, and answers to frequently asked questions.