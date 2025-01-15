advertisement
Coroner: Remains found near Carol Stream identified as human

Posted January 15, 2025 4:47 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

Remains recovered near Carol Stream late last year were in fact human, authorities have confirmed.

According to DuPage County Coroner Judith Lukas, who was sworn into office in December, the remains have been identified as human and have been sent out to a forensic lab for DNA testing.

“This is a lengthy process and may take months to receive the results. I have no other identifying information at this time,” Lukas wrote in an email earlier this month.

The former county coroner, Richard Jorgensen, said in November that the office had responded to the scene and that an investigation was underway.

At the time, multiple DuPage sheriff and unmarked vehicles were parked in the lot of a concrete business along the Great Western Trail. The investigation site was roughly midway between the business and Schmale Road, just north of St. Charles Road.

The Great Western Trail was closed at the Schmale entrance by a gate. Police tape blocked the west access.

— Daily Herald staff writer Dave Oberhelman contributed to this report

