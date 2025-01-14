District 125 taps next Stevenson High School superintendent from within

Wendy Custable Courtesy of District 125

The Stevenson High School District 125 board has appointed Wendy Custable as the next superintendent of Stevenson High School, effective July 1, 2026.

She will be the first female superintendent to oversee District 125 in its 60-year history.

“I’m incredibly humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the students and families at Stevenson High School,” said Custable, now the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and organizational development.

She will succeed Eric Twadell, who is retiring after 33 years of service at the end of the 2025-26 school year. Next school year, Custable will serve as associate superintendent, working with Twadell to ensure a smooth transition, according to a news release.

“Throughout her decades of service at Stevenson, Dr. Custable has demonstrated a commitment to student learning,” said Amy Neault, school board president, in the release. “While her track record as a veteran educator and administrative leader speaks for itself, we believe it is Dr. Custable’s deep understanding of Stevenson’s culture and Vision & Values that will continue our tradition of excellence.”

Neault thanked Twadell for his nearly 20 years of leadership as superintendent.

“Under his guidance, Stevenson has become a nationally recognized school district, having been named the best public school district in America for four years in a row,” she said.

Custable joined Stevenson High School in 2000 as a faculty member of the Applied Arts Division, teaching engineering and architecture courses.

In 2004, she was appointed director of applied arts, working with faculty and staff to modernize course offerings and broaden students’ experiences. Custable implemented Project Lead the Way programming to provide career readiness in STEM fields. She also helped create the school’s Computer Science, Engineer and Technology Division.

In 2022, Custable became assistant principal of teaching and learning.

In her current role, Custable works closely with Twadell and district leadership on strategic planning to achieve district goals, projects and initiatives. She also oversees the implementation of college and career pathways, leads professional development activities for administrative leadership and directs family engagement programming.

“Her experience, leadership acuity, passion for students and commitment to the craft of teaching will benefit our school community for years to come,” Twadell said.