Temporary relief on the Kennedy as reversible lanes finally reopen after months of delays

The reversible lanes on the Kennedy Expressway are open as of Monday, Jan. 13. Associated Press

A frigid Monday morning commute contained a bright spot for Kennedy Expressway drivers. After months, the reversible lanes opened, courtesy of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Motorists should still expect occasional, temporary lane closures in the coming weeks to complete miscellaneous punch list items and pavement marking refreshing,” officials said.

IDOT is cautioning drivers to watch for flaggers and construction crews in work zones and follow lower speed limits.

That no-construction high won’t last that long. Starting in March, work begins to fix the outbound lanes. The project should wrap in mid-December.

IDOT is in the final stretch of a three-year Kennedy redo between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street that involves replacing 36 bridges.

In 2024, crews focused on replacing the reversible lane access control system (REVLAC) as well as fixing pavement.

The reversibles originally should have been completed in the fall 2024. But installing new software and electrical features in a decades-old system was complex and delayed the project, engineers said.

The swinging gates that control access to the reversible lanes were last redone in 1990.

Crews upgraded the Kennedy’s inbound lanes in 2023. Other improvements include adding LED lighting and painting Hubbard’s Cave.

On average, the corridor accommodates about 275,000 vehicles a day.