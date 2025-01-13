St. Charles Township man charged with multiple counts of felony vehicle theft

Eric C. Karwowski

A St. Charles Township man was charged with multiple felony counts of stolen vehicle theft as well as weapon and drug possession after Kane County deputies found stolen luxury vehicles and illegal items at his home.

Eric C. Karwowski, 42, of the 43W000 block of Badger Court, was charged in early January with four counts of aggravated possession of stolen motor vehicle, three felony counts of possession of stolen motor vehicle and four felony counts of theft.

Karwowski also faces multiple felony counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, possession of burglary tools and unlawful possession of controlled substances. He is being held in the Kane County jail.

According to the Kane County state's attorney's office, Kane County sheriff’s deputies visited Karwowski’s home on Dec. 28 to assist a Texas police department in finding a stolen black Mercedes-Benz. The owner used GPS to track the vehicle.

While there, deputies also found several vehicles on the property, including a Land Rover Range Rover 4.4, a Tesla Model X, an Audi A3 Quattro, and a BMW X4.

Karwowski said he owned all the vehicles but couldn't provide proper documentation. The VIN information also did not match what was located within the vehicles. They were towed to the sheriff’s office pending an investigation.

Deputies executed a search warrant of the home on Jan. 3, where they found three long rifles, a pistol, a VIN press, VIN stickers and rivets, a laser engraver, a cellphone jammer, fictitious vehicle paperwork and more.

While the search warrant was being executed, Karwowski arrived at the Kane County sheriff’s office to speak with detectives, and another search warrant was conducted on his vehicle.

Deputies found cash, 12.49 grams of cocaine, .99 grams of heroin, a stolen BMW key, a Lexus key, burglary tools, and an electronic license plate cover.

Further investigation is pending with the Illinois Secretary of State which could result in more charges against Karwowski.

Karwowski appeared in court on Jan. 5 and was ordered to be detained while his case proceeds. His next court date is Feb. 21.