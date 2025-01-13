Blunders of past catching up to Blackhawks

Blackhawks defenseman Nolan Allan (42) fights for the puck with Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (27) during Monday’s game in Chicago. AP

With the Blackhawks slipping and sliding to the NHL's worst record, it's easy to place blame on general manager Kyle Davidson for the current predicament.

But he's got his work cut out trying to overcome the blunders of predecessor Stan Bowman. The Blackhawks have had 10 years since the last Stanley Cup title to draft and develop players and have little to show for it.

At the moment, a very regrettable transaction was Bowman sending two first-round picks to Columbus in July, 2021 to acquire defenseman Seth Jones, then signing him to an eight-year extension. He's the Blackhawks' highest-paid player and his contract runs for five more seasons.

Jones was the No. 4 overall draft pick by Nashville in 2013, and has been named an all-star four times, including his second year with the Hawks in 2023. The all-star version hasn't been visible this season and Jones had a night to forget Monday, finishing a minus-4 as the Hawks lost to Calgary 5-2 at the United Center.

Connor Bedard recorded his 100th career point with a second-period goal, but the Hawks were barely competitive while losing for the ninth time in 11 games. After the game, the 19-year-old spoke quietly in the locker room.

“It's tough, man. It's really frustrating,” Bedard said. “We're competitive athletes, we take a lot of pride in our games. It's been a lot of games to lose and it weighs on you.”

Trailing 4-1, the Hawks were handed a huge break when the Flames' Martin Pospisil picked up a five-minute major penalty for boarding Calgary native Taylor Hall midway through the second period. Bedard quickly scored to bring the Hawks within 4-2 with still plenty of time left on the power play.

But a bad giveaway by Jones led to a 2-on-1 break and shorthanded goal by Yegor Sharangovich, quickly ending the Hawks' momentum.

As usual after the game, it was up to captain Nick Foligno to explain hat went wrong.

“(Jones is) a big part of what we're trying to do here, so obviously there's all of us that can play better, Seth included,” Folgno said. “He's a proud guy, he wants to make a difference. He's going to find his way out of it, but we obviously need everyone to play better.”

Jones' father is longtime NBA power forward Popeye Jones, who made himself valuable on the basketball court by playing physical and doing the dirty work.

That's exactly what the Hawks have been missing this season. While other teams try to make it as difficult as possible for Hawks players to skate in front of the net, the Hawks seem to be playing a zone defense, to use a basketball comparison, making little effort to move anyone out of the goalie’s way.

That's a subject that got Foligno fired up.

“It's just a want,” he said. “Listen guys, it's not easy being in the basement. It's where we are. We're at the bottom of the league, and the only way out is hard work and a grit and a grind and a mental attitude to be as tenacious as possible.

“Even if it's not in your DNA, you have to do it. And it's the only way you climb out of it.”

Foligno pointed out that it was Bedard who made the most notable hustle play in this game, sliding to smother a centering pass after another Hawks' miscue led to a Calgary break. The team's best player shouldn't need to set the example.

“This isn't the start of a career I was hoping for him,” Foligno said of Bedard. “How can it not (bother him)? I can't imagine being that age and you just go home. I have a family, so I can kind of get from it. But he east and sleeps and breathes it.

“It's not on one person. If everyone plays their game, we win. We've beat some really good teams. It's in here, it's just a mindset of doing it over and over again.”

