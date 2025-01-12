State trooper critically injured, two others hurt in South Barrington crash

An Illinois State Police trooper suffered critical injuries Saturday in a five-vehicle crash in South Barrington, authorities said. Two others were injured in the pileup. Courtesy of the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District

An Illinois State Police trooper suffered critical injuries and two others were hurt in a five-vehicle crash Saturday morning in South Barrington.

First responders from the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District responded at 9:42 a.m. to the crash scene at the intersection of routes 72 and 59, authorities said.

They arrived to find the injured trooper trapped in his heavily damaged patrol SUV, according to the fire district. It took crews 27 minutes to extricate the trooper from the vehicle. He then taken to Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with what officials described as critical injuries.

Two patients from other vehicles were sent to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.

The West Dundee and Carpentersville fire departments, as well as South Barrington and Cook County sheriff’s police, also responded to the crash.

