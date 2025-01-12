advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

State trooper critically injured, two others hurt in South Barrington crash

Posted January 12, 2025 10:29 am
Steve Zalusky
 

An Illinois State Police trooper suffered critical injuries and two others were hurt in a five-vehicle crash Saturday morning in South Barrington.

First responders from the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District responded at 9:42 a.m. to the crash scene at the intersection of routes 72 and 59, authorities said.

They arrived to find the injured trooper trapped in his heavily damaged patrol SUV, according to the fire district. It took crews 27 minutes to extricate the trooper from the vehicle. He then taken to Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with what officials described as critical injuries.

Two patients from other vehicles were sent to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.

The West Dundee and Carpentersville fire departments, as well as South Barrington and Cook County sheriff’s police, also responded to the crash.

An Illinois State Police trooper and two others were injured Saturday morning in a five-vehicle crash in South Barrington, authorities said. Courtesy of the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities East Dundee & Countryside FPD Fire Protection Districts News South Barrington
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company