Lake Zurich ice cream shop’s closing spurs questions about village strategy

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A curious dog walker checks on the space at 10 E. Main St. on downtown Lake Zurich recently vacated by My Flavor It Place, an ice cream shop that had been there for about 20 years.

The closing of My Flavor It Place, a successful ice cream shop on Main Street in Lake Zurich, has social media buzzing and people questioning the village's role in improving the local business climate.

Is the longtime family operation a casualty of the natural cycle of business associated with upgrading an area? Can or should that be approached differently? That depends who makes the observation.

Either the news is a heartbreaking turn for dedicated patrons with memories of first dates and jobs or an example of the market adjusting as a new building owner proceeds with significant improvements and key investment in downtown.

Cally Razes, owner of My Flavor It Place, posted a lengthy letter announcing the closing on Facebook Jan. 2 that has elicited hundreds of comments.

“I was definitely surprised,” she said of the response. “I was not anticipating that much communication from people and that reaction.”

Many said they were angry, contending decisions by village officials are making the town less family friendly. Some suggested voting them out of office.

Others noted My Flavor It Place and two other businesses in the building enjoyed well-below-market rents for years and had ample notification and time to react. Run for office if you've got better ideas, others said.

Beyond the conflicting opinions on the closure, an undisputed fact is the My Flavor It Place opted not to renew its lease.

Razes said she anticipated and was prepared for a substantial rent increase. However, the lease terms and other issues involving the building project made it unreasonable to continue at that location, she said.

“By sharing our experience, we hope to encourage greater oversight and community involvement in our towns and governing bodies,” Razes explained of the social media post.

My Flavor It Place is a seasonal ice cream and shaved ice shop that opened down the street as Uncle T’s in 2003. It closed at that location the location was condemned and demolished for apartment buildings, then reopened at 10 E. Main St. in 2009. It also has locations in Wauconda and Palatine.

The building at Main Street and North Old Rand Road was sold to a developer last March, village officials said.

“While many in the community are mourning the lost of My Flavor It Place, it was their business decision to close the Lake Zurich location,” said Michael Duebner, assistant village manager.

Razes said she had hoped for “better communication, honest and transparency” as plans for the corner evolved.

The village acquired the building in 2006 as part of a continuing redevelopment initiative that involves other properties. Duebner said it was no secret the village wanted to sell the property and there was no lack of transparency in the process.

In February 2024, the three tenants were told of a potential sale and given the option to buy the property. They declined due to the building’s age and anticipated future maintenance costs, according to Duebner.

It was sold for $200,000 to True North Properties Inc. in early March. As part of a redevelopment agreement, True North is expected to invest at least $1.5 million over two years in the prominent corner in the heart of downtown. Lease increases were limited to a maximum of 10% through June 2025, Duebner added.

In November, Johnny’s Shoe Repair, which had been downtown for 45 years and a tenant in that building for nearly half the time, relocated across the street. Overdue maintenance of that corner space needed to be addressed to secure building insurance, said George Ieremciuc, True North president.

As of Friday, the third tenant, Craving Gyros, had not renewed but planned to stay and there has been interest in the other spaces, Ieremciuc said.