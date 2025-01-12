advertisement
Another fire breaks out at Elgin homeless encampment, as city moves closer to relocating residents

Posted January 12, 2025 1:28 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Another fire broke out late Saturday night at a homeless encampment along the Fox River in Elgin, engulfing multiple structures but causing no reported injuries, authorities said.

Elgin police said the Elgin Fire Department responded to the fire at the “Tent City” encampment near State and Kimball streets at approximately 10:46 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find four to five structures in an approximately 1,000-square-foot area fully engulfed in flames, police said. It took firefighters until about midnight to extinguish the flames.

It was the third blaze to break out at the encampment since early December. The fires have prompted Elgin to launch a $2.5 million plan to offer residents of the encampment rooms at the Lexington Inn & Suites for four months.

That would enable the city to clear and remediate the roughly 8-acre area on the west bank of the river.

Police Chief Ana Lalley said the department and the city’s homelessness coordinator will begin canvassing the area this week to notify residents of their options and of the planned relocation, which will begin on or about Jan. 20.

The site has been used for encampments since a shuttered metal fabrication factory there was demolished in 1990. Police believe there are 60 to 70 active encampments in the area, though no more than 25 people have been found there at the same time during recent visits by police.

The first fire occurred Dec. 4, when two to three structures caught fire at State and Kimball streets. A second fire broke out Dec. 12, involving three structures at State and Wind streets. The fire was under control within 30 minutes and no residents or firefighters were injured, but a search uncovered the remains of a dog.

Community members can assist by making contributions to Elgin Cooperative Ministries, which provides daily hot meals to those in need. To donate, visit elgincoopministry.com/donate

The City of Elgin is also sponsoring an overnight warming shelter to provide a safe and warm space for individuals experiencing homelessness.

In addition, volunteers can sign up through the city’s designated link: signupgenius.com/go/10C0845ABAD22A2FFC70-51739902-20242025#/.

  Elgin has approved a plan to move residents of the “Tent City” homeless encampment along the Fox River to a hotel for the winter. The city will then remediate the area. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, December 2024
