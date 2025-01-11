‘Relationships matter’: How Brad Schneider and his New Democrat Coalition could make a difference in Congress

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, right, a Democrat from Highland Park, departs the U.S. Capitol in 2023 with fellow Democrats Jared Moskowitz of Florida, left, and Jeff Jackson of North Carolina, center. Both Schneider and Moskowitz are members of the New Democrat Coalition; Moskowitz was, too, until he resigned last month to serve as his state’s attorney general. AP

Since first running for Congress in 2012, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park has touted his willingness to reach across the political aisle to create good legislation.

In fact, in his first TV commercial for the general election that year, Schneider pledged to work with everyone, Democrat or Republican, “as long as they have a good idea.”

Today, with the GOP just days from controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, Schneider’s amenability to teaming with Republican lawmakers may be more valuable than ever.

It’s a big reason the 10th District veteran was chosen in November to lead the New Democrat Coalition, a 110-member centrist group within the House’s Democratic caucus. Schneider hopes the coalition will be able to collaborate with the Republican majority to shape legislation over the next two years and possibly beyond.

“Relationships matter,” Schneider said.

Moving the nation forward

Founded in 1997, the New Democrat Coalition consists of Democrats who generally are pro-business and have a more moderate approach on fiscal matters than others in their party. They’re generally liberal on social issues such as LGBTQ rights and abortion.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, at lectern, speaks at a New Democrat Coalition news conference at the U.S. Capitol in November. Schneider leads the group, the largest coalition of Democrats in the U.S. House, and hopes it will help the Republican majority shape legislation over the next two years. Courtesy of the New Democrat Coalition

The coalition is the largest Democratic caucus in the House. The group’s website describes its members as pragmatists who “work to bridge the partisan divide with a solutions-oriented approach to politics.”

That certainly sounds like Schneider, who’s crossed party lines to create and promote a variety of proposals through his legislative career.

His Republican partners have included GOP moderates such as now-former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas as well as conservative U.S. Reps. Mike Bost of downstate Murphysboro and Jody Hice of Georgia.

“We won’t agree on everything,” Schneider said. “But there are things where we can agree and try to develop solutions that will have a lasting impact.”

A move to the middle

Now that the 119th Congress has been seated, New Democrat Coalition membership is at an all-time high, comprising more than half the 215 Democrats in the House — and more are expected to join, Schneider said.

“The center of gravity in our party has moved to the middle,” he said.

Schneider served as the coalition’s vice chair of communications before being elected chair. In a news release announcing his promotion, Schneider said the coalition will welcome opportunities to partner with the Republican majority on legislation that moves the nation forward.

“I fundamentally believe that the best legislation is always done in a bipartisan way,” Schneider told the Daily Herald. “When Republicans and Democrats work together, they pass legislation that withstands the test of time.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of the Peoria area Courtesy U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of the Peoria area serves with Schneider on the Ways and Means Committee. They’ve teamed on several pieces of legislation, including measures to fund operations at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago; support U.S. freight railcar manufacturing; and assist retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Brad,” LaHood said through a spokesperson. “I look forward to continuing to advance common sense, bipartisan proposals to help the people of Illinois together.”

The Republicans’ 220-215 majority in the House is even slimmer than it was at the start of the last Congress, when the partisan divide was 222-213. With that head count in mind, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove — one of six other Illinoisans in the New Democrat Coalition — believes the group will have an impact.

“Time and again in the 118th Congress, House Republicans were forced to rely on votes from the New Democrat Coalition for must-pass bills — like keeping the government open and raising the debt ceiling,” said Casten, who represents Illinois’ 6th District. “With the Republican majority shrinking in the 119th Congress, you’ll see the New Dems, under Chair Schneider’s leadership, continue to work with folks on both sides of the aisle to lower costs, improve community health, protect our democracy and make life better for the American people.”

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove Courtesy of Casten for Congress

Out in the cold?

There is another possibility, however.

Once President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the Republican Party will control the White House and both chambers of Congress, just as it did at the start of the first Trump administration. If MAGA Republicans and the more moderate members of the GOP unite on key elements of Trump’s agenda, the New Democrat Caucus — and Democrats as a whole — could be left out in the cold.

“If the Republicans can get an agreement on what they want to do on immigration and border security, energy and tax cuts … they can pass the core of their legislative agenda without Democratic votes and Trump can sign it into law,” said Kent Redfield, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Conversely, a prolonged GOP split could result in political chaos, like a government shutdown or a default on the national debt. For many Republican lawmakers, that outcome would be preferable to making deals with Democrats, Redfield said.

“You would still have Trump in control of the executive and a very conservative Supreme Court, which would provide for government to function at some level,” Redfield said. “Think of the state of Illinois operating without a budget for two years at the start of (Bruce) Rauner’s term as governor, except that Trump would have much more power and Congress would not have a (Michael) Madigan to hold things together.”

Common ground

A better approach to governing, Schneider said, would be for Republicans to work with Democrats. Schneider said he’d be surprised if Republicans don’t repeatedly reach across the aisle for help.

“The New Democrat Coalition stands ready and willing to sit down and have that conversation and look for common ground and areas of compromise,” he said.

Don’t take Schneider’s openness to working with Republicans as a sign he’s turning his back on his party or the progressives within it. While Schneider may not agree with the members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on every issue, he said they share “a mutual respect.”

“Our caucus is united and has strength in that unity,” Schneider said. “But I will always be working with my colleagues on the Republican side to say, ‘How can we make things better.’”