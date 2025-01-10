Regional police group to lease shuttered fire station in Rolling Meadows

Kelly Vold/kvold@dailyherald.com, July 2015 Rolling Meadows’ old Fire Station 16 at 2455 Plum Grove Road will be leased by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, under an agreement to be considered by the city council Tuesday.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System — a regional consortium of suburban police departments — is set to ink a long-term lease with Rolling Meadows for the city’s shuttered fire station on Plum Grove Road.

The mutual aid organization, which includes law enforcement agencies from some 100 cities, villages and towns across five counties, plans to use the old fire station to house administrative offices and emergency response operations, conduct training, and store equipment and vehicles.

A proposed 10-year lease with two 5-year options will be considered in a first reading vote Tuesday by Rolling Meadows aldermen. The deal calls for rent payments of $30,000 in year one, $45,000 in year two, $60,000 in year three, and $75,000 in year four, followed by annual increases between 3% and 4% tied to the Consumer Price Index in years five through 20.

Rolling Meadows, a member of the consortium, would get its membership dues and assessments waived, under terms of the deal.

NIPAS first inquired about using the old firehouse in 2023 given its central location among member police agencies and ease of access to major highways, officials said.

The old Station 16, at 2455 Plum Grove Road, was vacated by the Rolling Meadows Fire Department in April 2020 when a new station opened at 2340 Hicks Road.

Since then, the property has been used for law enforcement training, storage of city equipment and vehicles, and staging of construction equipment and vehicles for renovations of the next-door Plum Grove Middle School.

The fire station also was used to temporarily relocate city employees for social distancing at the height of the pandemic.

The lease will allow the police agency to have full use of the building and parking lot — save for the cellular antenna pole and equipment areas.

The city will be responsible for snow plowing of the parking lot, landscaping, building maintenance and paying for utilities. It will bill NIPAS for any basic plumbing, electric or HVAC work.

The police agency will be responsible for its own security system, internet service, and interior build out to suit its needs including painting and carpeting.

Either party can terminate the agreement with an 18-month written notice to the other.