Two charged after sheriff’s dog sniffs out drugs during traffic stop

Melissa Coquillard

Two people are facing felony drug charges after a Lake County sheriff’s office canine sniffed out more than half a kilogram of cocaine during a recent traffic stop.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, a vehicle traveling around Interstate 94 and Route 22 near Lincolnshire Wednesday evening was pulled over by officers from the department’s special investigations group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force.

During the stop, the police dog, Duke, was deployed to perform a “free-air sniff” around the outside of the vehicle. Duke indicated the presence of drugs and a search resulted in the discovery of the cocaine, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle, Melissa M. Coquillard, 33, of Hampshire, was ultimately charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

A passenger in the vehicle, Martin Gonzalez, 36, of South Elgin, was charged with the same two drug charges as Coquillard.

Both are scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.

Martin Gonzalez