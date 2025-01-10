advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Two charged after sheriff’s dog sniffs out drugs during traffic stop

Posted January 10, 2025 11:44 am
Jake Griffin
 

Two people are facing felony drug charges after a Lake County sheriff’s office canine sniffed out more than half a kilogram of cocaine during a recent traffic stop.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, a vehicle traveling around Interstate 94 and Route 22 near Lincolnshire Wednesday evening was pulled over by officers from the department’s special investigations group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force.

During the stop, the police dog, Duke, was deployed to perform a “free-air sniff” around the outside of the vehicle. Duke indicated the presence of drugs and a search resulted in the discovery of the cocaine, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle, Melissa M. Coquillard, 33, of Hampshire, was ultimately charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

A passenger in the vehicle, Martin Gonzalez, 36, of South Elgin, was charged with the same two drug charges as Coquillard.

Both are scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.

Martin Gonzalez
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Hampshire Lake County Lincolnshire News South Elgin
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company