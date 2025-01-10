Bartlett woman accused of animal cruelty, neglect leading to dog’s death

Sandra Bello

Bartlett police Friday arrested a village resident accused of animal cruelty and neglect leading to her dog’s death in October.

Sandra Bello, 40, of Bartlett, was charged with cruelty to animals and violation of animal owners’ duties, both misdemeanors.

Officers had responded to a business in the 1000 block of Army Trail Road at about 10:50 a.m. Oct. 25 for a report of animal neglect.

Following a more than two-month investigation, police allege Bello failed to provide her dog necessary care and attention, causing its death.

Bello was pretrial released Friday and scheduled for her next court appearance Feb. 4 at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton.