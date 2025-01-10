‘Underperforming’ Kohl’s store in Carpentersville to close

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 A Kohl’s store on the Carpentersville side of the otherwise-shuttered Spring Hill Mall will close by April.

A Kohl’s store on the Carpentersville side of the otherwise-shuttered Spring Hill Mall will close by April, the Wisconsin-based retailer announced.

The store is among 27 in 15 states that will cease operations. A Kohl’s store in Plainfield is the only other one in Illinois on the list.

“While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores,” the company said in its announcement Thursday.

Employees have been informed and offered a severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's, the company said.

More than 1,100 other Kohl’s stores are unaffected.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” CEO Tom Kingsbury said in the announcement.

Spring Hill Mall straddles the West Dundee and Carpentersville border. Although the Kohl’s store has a West Dundee address, it’s actually in Carpentersville.

Carpentersville Village Manager John O’Sullivan called Kohl’s “a great partner.”

Village officials understand the pending closure is a business decision that’s larger than just the Carpentersville location.

The pending closure will leave a Walmart store as the only big-box retailer in the village, O’Sullivan said.

“Now we have to work on next steps,” he said.

Last June, West Dundee spent $7 million to complete its purchase of the mall, which closed in March after 44 years in business. The village earlier had spent more than $3 million to buy the former Macy’s and Sears spaces there. Village officials plan to demolish the 500,000-square-foot structure and redevelop the land.

The separately owned Kohl’s store and a Cinemark movie theater remain open for business. The movie theater space was part of the purchase and now is owned by the village.

The village had agreed to build a new exterior wall for the Kohl’s space once the rest of the mall is demolished, and that agreement stands, West Dundee Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said.

“Kohl’s has given us no indication that there’s any intention (to sell) the property,” he said.