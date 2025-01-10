Bartlett adds Restaurant Week Feb. 2-8 as part of village’s marketing campaign

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/2023 More Brewing Company opened at 121 W. Railroad Ave. in downtown Bartlett, on the longtime site of the former Lucky Jack’s, in the summer of 2023.

Sixteen Bartlett dining establishments will participate in the village’s inaugural Restaurant Week Feb. 2-8 as an early event of the new I/You/We Belong in Bartlett promotional campaign launched last summer.

Assistant Village Administrator Scott Skrycki said Restaurant Week is an example of the campaign’s invitation for both residents and visitors to enjoy the amenities of Bartlett.

The campaign and event is an opportunity to showcase the village’s downtown and continued revitalization, Skrycki added.

“The timing was right, and the economy, and we took advantage of both,” he said of the redevelopment efforts of recent years.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/2023 Savoury Cafe, at 782 W. Bartlett Road in Bartlett, upgraded its building with the addition of outdoor and more indoor seating in 2023.

The scheduling of the week was the suggestion of the restaurants themselves, which identified the beginning of February as a particularly slow time absent any promotion.

“We figured it would give a boost,” Skrycki said.

To be on the list of participants, the village asked restaurateurs to either offer dishes beyond their normal specials or create a prix fixe menu for their regular entrées for the week.

The timing of Restaurant Week also allows the businesses to promote themselves ahead of Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 9, Skrycki added.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/2023 Atlas Chicken opened its Bartlett location at 1048 W. Army Trail Road in 2023.

The participating restaurants include Pasta Mia, Atlas Chicken, Bao Chinese Gourmet, Beef Shack, The Boss's Signature, Elevate, Le P'tit Fusion Kitchen and Cocktails, Issa's Restaurant Bar, North of the Border, O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant, Savoury Cafe, TL's Four Seasons Restaurant, Tokyo Steakhouse II, More Brewing Company, One Twenty Live, and Mo' Gyros.

The growing list of their Restaurant Week offerings can be found all in one place on the village’s website at bartlettil.gov.

In its first six months, the Belong in Bartlett campaign has been promoted on social media, television and radio, with both WGN and Fox 32 Chicago doing segments on the village in which Mayor Kevin Wallace appeared.

Restaurant Week will get its own specific spot on WGN during the third full week of January, Skrycki said.