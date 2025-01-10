Boys basketball: With neither team healthy, Warren cruises past Stevenson

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Stevenson’s Donny Williams drives to the basket against Warren’s Jaxon Davis, left, and Jack Wolf during Friday’s game in Lincolnshire.

Heading into the season, Warren at Stevenson figured to be maybe the game of the year in Lake County.

That part didn't come true. The visiting Blue Devils coasted to a 67-51 victory in the North Suburban Conference on Friday behind 25 points from all-state sophomore guard Jaxson Davis.

But this was a sloppy game, filled with turnovers, missed shots and errant free throws. Warren went 7-for-18 at the foul line, while Stevenson made just 2 of 17 3-pointers through three quarters.

“It was pretty sloppy, especially early on,” Warren coach Zack Ryan said. “I thought it changed for us when we defended really well in the second and third quarters. To get out of here with a win against a good team, we're happy about that.”

One issue is both of these teams have had trouble getting whole. Stevenson (9-6, 3-2) was missing senior guard Aidan Bardic, who was out with an illness, and the Patriots were concerned after the game the bug may have spread to others on the team. Junior guard Rocco Pagliocca missed the start of the season and returned to action just before the holiday tournament.

“We just finished a seven-game stretch that was an absolute gauntlet,” Stevenson coach Will Benson said. “Four at Wheeling, then Benet is ranked and these guys are ranked. It's hard to get one of those games. And Lake Forest is no joke, either. I think we're close, we just haven't knocked it down yet.”

Warren, meanwhile, has been without senior Javerion Banks for most of the season. He's played in just one game this season and is still recovering from surgery. Ryan said the hope is Banks will be back by the end of this month. Junior Braylon Walker, another of Warren's three returning starters, missed eight games, but is back now.

The Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1) led 32-21 at halftime and were never really threatened in the second half. Davis converted two straight fastbreak lay-ins, then pulled up for a 3 to make it 50-28 with about two minutes left in the third.

“It's always fun playing against Stevenson,” Davis said. “It's a friendly battle. Whenever you get a friendly battle and you're trying to kill your best friend, it's just fun. I think tonight was a good night. We had guys communicating on the defensive end.”

Warren loaded up its schedule this year, with the three losses coming to Kenwood, DePaul Prep and Waukegan. The Blue Devils face Joliet West on Saturday and have Bolingbrook coming up on Jan. 25.

Center Zach Ausburn added 15 points and Jack Wolf had 10 for Warren. Atticus Richmond led Stevenson with 14.

