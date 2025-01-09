Woman killed in crash on Randall Road in Carpentersville

A 70-year-old Huntley woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Carpentersville Wednesday afternoon.

Carpentersville police said the woman was traveling north on Randall Road on Jan. 8 and was attempting to turn left on Binnie Road when an SUV traveling south struck her vehicle at about 4:45 p.m.

The woman was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where she was pronounced dead.

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash and have dashcam footage from a passing vehicle that may help determine the cause.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Acevedo with CPD at (847) 551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch at (847) 428-8784.