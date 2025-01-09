Landmark Adlai E. Stevenson Historic Home set for exterior rehab to stop deterioration

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com, 2021 John Nelson, chief operations officer for the Lake County Forest Preserve District, points out issues with the Adlai E. Stevenson II Home in Mettawa during a tour for forest commissioners in June 2021.

Exterior renovation of the Adlai E. Stevenson Historic Home in Mettawa is set to begin nearly two years after the Lake County Forest Preserve District accepted a state grant for the project.

The forest board Wednesday is expected to approve an $888,700 contract with ALFA Chicago Inc. for work on the landmark home and centerpiece of the 40-acre former estate on St. Mary’s Road.

The bid amount is the remainder of the grant balance. A $75,200 contingency and a previously approved $136,050 contract for design work that has been completed and pending construction services make up the difference.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com, 2021 The Adlai E. Stevenson home in Mettawa is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a National Historic Landmark, one of two in Lake County. Repairs are planned for the deteriorating home.

Windows, doors, siding, chimney, gutters, exterior ceilings, flat roof, railings and balusters, will be repaired or replaced. Stairwell foundations, retaining walls and pads will be removed and replaced and stair damage will be repaired.

Electrical and lighting work also is part of the project designed to stabilize the building envelope, stop deterioration and restore historic aspects, according to the district. An adjoining stable/service building is not part of the project.

Stevenson, who died in 1965, was a former Illinois governor, United Nations ambassador and Democratic Party nominee for president in 1952 and 1956. The forest preserve was gifted the property from St. Mary’s Road to the Des Plaines River south of Route 60 in 1974.

The home and property are considered significant due to the association with Stevenson, a national figure, and architectural importance. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and, in 2014, recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

However, the home has been deteriorating and in need of repair for several years. Drawings for that work were prepared in 2019 but bids were well over estimates and discussion of whether to demolish the building ensued.

The district secured a $1.1 million grant via the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and in 2022 committed to long-term ownership, repair and maintenance of the home and stable/service building.

The grant was accepted in April 2023 but to comply with the terms, renovation plans had to conform with the Secretary of the Interiors Standards for Historic Rehabilitation and be approved by the state historic preservation office.

Advancing the project took longer than expected as the plans needed to be revised and updated, reviewed and approved to ensure conformance with historic standards, said John Nelson, the district’s chief operations officer.

Approval was given last June with the condition the historic appearance of copper gutters, scupper and downspouts be maintained and that any changes in the scope of the project need to be resubmitted for approval.

Exterior renovation work is expected to begin in April and be completed by October. The home and service building will be closed to the public during construction.

A master plan for the property is being developed.