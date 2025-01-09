Suburban schools using PowerSchool software affected by data breach

One of the nation’s largest education software providers reported a security breach, which likely affected dozens of suburban school districts. Daily Herald file photo

A number of suburban schools using the California-based data service PowerSchool have been affected by a data breach discovered by the firm in late December and reported to clients this week.

Mundelein High School District 120 Superintendent Kevin Myers posted information to his community on the district’s website.

“While information from District 120 students and staff was accessed, PowerSchool informed us they are confident data collected during this breach has already been destroyed without evidence of being misused or shared,” Myers wrote. “The breach occurred on Dec. 28 and was reported to D120 on Jan. 7. We were one of many school districts impacted.”

Names, birth dates, email addresses and some limited medical information may have been accessed, Myers said. But it did not include Social Security numbers or financial data.

Nevertheless, he suggested being alert for phishing emails and to monitor accounts and credit reports for any unusual activity.

“We have taken all appropriate steps to prevent the data involved from further unauthorized access or misuse,” according to a PowerSchool spokesperson. “PowerSchool is not experiencing, nor expects to experience, any operational disruption and continues to provide services as normal to our customers.”

According to a report by TechCrunch, PowerSchool is the largest provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in the United States, and that the types of data stolen varied by customer.

It’s unclear how many suburban schools use the platform. PowerSchool officials could not provide regional data.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 and Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 were two districts not affected by the breach as they do not use PowerSchool software. But they said the North Cook Intermediate Service Center & Regional Office of Education was proactively inquiring districts to determine the extent of the local impact.

Spokespersons for the regional office and the Illinois Board of Education did not immediately respond to information requests.