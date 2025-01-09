Teens charged in violent 2023 carjacking near Libertyville where victim’s child was taken

Two teens are facing felony charges after Lake County authorities said they were responsible for carjacking a woman near Libertyville and taking her young son in early 2023.

The charges against the two males, one from Lindenhurst and one from Waukegan, were announced Thursday by the Lake County sheriff’s office and state’s attorney.

Both suspects are 19 currently and jailed on unrelated charges.

The aggravated vehicular hijacking charges stem from a Feb. 23, 2023 carjacking on the 16000 block of Route 137.

A 34-year-old woman told investigators she pulled into her driveway and brought one of her children inside. When she returned for the other child, a white BMW pulled behind her car. A passenger in the BMW struggled to get into the woman’s 2021 Volkswagen Atlas as she tried to keep her 2-year old son safe, authorities said at the time.

The man knocked the woman to the ground and took the car with the child inside. One of the drivers ran over her as both cars fled, causing serious injuries to her extremities but she was still able to call 911.

A short time later, an employee at a Waukegan business reported two vehicles entering the parking lot and the driver of one of the cars abandoned a small child. Both drivers fled. The employees rescued the child before it wandered onto busy Lakeside Drive, authorities reported then.

The stolen Volkswagen was later located in a parking lot. The BMW had been reported stolen the week before from a Waukegan dealership.

Detectives pursued dozens of leads, reviewed hours of video surveillance, physical evidence reports and cell tower data, obtained subpoenas and search warrants to access critical information in the complex case and secure charges, according to the release.

Because they were juveniles at the time, both were referred to the juvenile court system on charges of aggravated vehicular carjacking and vehicular hijacking, authorities said.

The state’s attorney’s office is working to have the charges transferred and tried in adult court, but until that happens state law prohibits the release of their identities, according to the release.

“Complex investigations like these require time and precision to ensure justice is served and I am very proud of everyone involved in this investigation,” said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart also praised the teamwork between investigating agencies.

“The thorough and determined work of our prosecutors, in collaboration with sheriff’s detectives, reflects our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable,” he said.