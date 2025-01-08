Why this District 59 employee is up for a big national award

Arllette Antunez, a community outreach specialist in Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59, is an Illinois nominee for the 2025 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award. Courtesy of Illinois State Board of Education

An employee of two Elk Grove Village schools who builds relationships with students and families and connects them with resources is up for a big national award.

Arllette Antunez, a community outreach specialist in Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59, was selected by the Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. JB Pritzker as one of two Illinois nominees for the 2025 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award.

The award, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes extraordinary classified school employees for their contributions to their school communities.

Antunez, a District 59 employee since 2016, works with families at Admiral Byrd and Salt Creek elementary schools, where she leads initiatives like the Community Cares Closet, food distribution services, and cultural celebrations like Noche de Encanto.

She organizes the annual Adopt a Byrd program toy drive; this year, gifts for more than 100 students filled the teacher’s lounge before Christmas, said Principal Larry Ganan, who nominated her for the award.

“She is working constantly making those connections with our families, and I can’t tell you how much we rely on her expertise and her support when we have families dealing with day-to-day difficulties as well as some things that just happen,” said Ganan, noting how Antunez stepped in to help a family after a house fire. “To have that person by my side that I know I can say, ‘Arllette, this is what I’m hearing. Is there anything we can do?’ And to watch her jump into action and get families everything they need is truly remarkable.”

State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders lauded Antunez for her dedication, commitment and positive impact on student success and school culture.

“From organizing cultural celebrations to back-to-school events to holiday assistance programs, you excel at creating vital systems of support that foster an environment where students can succeed and feel valued,” Sanders said in a video message at a District 59 school board meeting last month. “Your contributions remind us of the power of community and the difference one person can make in improving the lives of students and families.”

Antunez said she was grateful and surprised by the nomination, and thanked her coworkers and boss for their help, especially as she’s only been in the role for the past three years.

“It takes a village and it takes a whole team to put everything together and support our families,” she said.

The other Illinois nominee for the national award is Claye Vogelsang, a family support coordinator for McLean County Unit District 5 high schools in downstate Normal.

Last year, Mario Diaz Albarran, the head custodian at Lincoln Elementary School in Palatine Township Elementary School District 15, was the country’s sole winner of the National RISE Award.

Any classified school employee — which includes workers in transportation, food and nutrition services, and skilled trades — is eligible for the award.

The Department of Education is expected to announce this year’s winner in the spring.