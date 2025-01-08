District 203 board member censured for ‘unprofessional’ conduct

Melissa Kelley Black

Naperville Unit District 203 school board members Tuesday censured fellow board member Melissa Kelley Black for behavior they described as “unprofessional” and “detrimental.”

A 10-page censure resolution outlines the grievances against Kelley Black, who was elected to the board in April 2023. According to the resolution, the board has held six self-evaluations and issued two private remedial letters to Kelley Black.

The board approved the censure in a 6-1 vote, with Kelley Black casting the only dissenting vote. It is the first time since 2011 that a District 203 school board member has been censured.

“It does not bring me any joy to be contemplating a censure. This agenda item in no way for me, and I believe the board, has ever been about a personal disagreement or difference of opinion on a matter before the board,” school board President Kristine Gericke said before the vote. “This is about the duty to the district and the students we serve … that is why we are here.”

Other board members expressed similar sentiments but said the censure was necessary to try to correct actions that are harming the district and its students.

Kelley Black decried the allegations.

“I wholeheartedly disagree with the allegations and opinions expressed,” she said.

She argued she had no way to defend herself, saying she was told that releasing the referenced documents would expose privileged information. When asked after the meeting if she could share the social media posts in question, Kelley Black declined and said she had been asked to delete them.

During the meeting, Kelley Black characterized the censure as a defamation of her reputation and said she would contact an attorney.

The censure, or public reprimand, does not preclude Kelley Black from participating in board meetings.

The resolution outlines various instances in which Kelley Black made “false or disparaging” comments on social media about the school board, made statements harming the district’s bargaining position in ongoing negotiations or improperly used her standing as a board member with regard to her own student.

Since June 2023, the board held six self-evaluations with a member of the Illinois Association of School Boards to try to remedy ongoing concerns with Kelley Black’s conduct. The first of two remedial letters was issued to Kelley Black in December of 2023 after she allegedly made statements on social media jeopardizing the district’s bargaining position in ongoing negotiations, according to the resolution.

The second letter was issued in June following verbal statements and social media posts “spreading false statements and disparaging the board” and emails from staff stating they believed Kelley Black was improperly using her position as a board member regarding her student.

The resolution also notes that the board reached out to the regional office of education for assistance in April but opted to continue working with the Illinois Association of School Boards. The board held two more self-evaluations following that letter.

The resolution does not include any of the social media posts or emails referenced. The Daily Herald has filed a Freedom of Information request for those records.

To view the resolution, visit naperville203.org.