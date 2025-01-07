Michael Madigan takes the stand to make his case: ‘When people asked me for help … I tried to help them’
Ten years after the FBI began its aggressive pursuit of corruption inside Illinois’ halls of power, toppling some of Chicago’s most entrenched old-school politicians, a defense attorney finally uttered five words Tuesday that could turn out to be a game-changer — or a colossal mistake.
“The defense calls Mike Madigan.”
Moments later, jurors who’d heard from nearly 60 witnesses over three months at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse found themselves finally listening to the Southwest Side Democrat accused of turning his political empire into a criminal enterprise: Michael J. Madigan.
