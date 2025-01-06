Minor injuries after school bus crash on I-290 near Itasca

Minor injuries were reported after a school bus full of day campers from a Mount Prospect Park District program crashed on Interstate 290 near Itasca Monday morning.

Itasca Fire Protection District officials said they transported one adult to a hospital, but that was for a preexisting condition and not related to the crash.

Park district officials said the female staff member transported is expected to be released later today.

Fire officials said the bus was headed eastbound onto I-290 from Interstate 390 when the crash occurred at about 11 a.m.

There were roughly 60 people aboard the bus at the time of the crash, including 55 children, park district officials said. The group was headed to Enchanted Castle in Lombard when the crash occurred.

The children and adult chaperones were all taken to a site off the expressway and evaluated before being released, fire officials said.

Illinois State Police officials said several children reported minor injuries. Park district officials said one child suffered a split lip.

Parents were notified by park district officials after the crash. Most of the children remained under the park district’s care for the remainder of the day.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but park district officials said the bus driver was not the driver cited.